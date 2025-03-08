Student financial services advises students of fraudulent email

The Department of Education’s Student Financial Services Division is advising the public of fraudulent emails circulating targeting student aid recipients.

Individuals have reported that they have received emails which request them to contact the “Student Loan Debt Department”. The department reminds all student loan borrowers that no such department exists in any jurisdiction in Canada, and this is an attempt to scam individuals. Recipients are advised to delete the email without responding. The department has notified the federal Canada Student Financial Assistance Program.

Individuals are reminded to be extra vigilant against email scams:

Do not click suspicious links.

Do not provide personal information including credit card numbers.

Never share passwords.

Do not respond to urgent requests from unknown sources.

Report potential fraudulent email activity immediately.

If a student aid recipient suspects that they have received a fraudulent email or phone call, they can contact the Student Financial Services Division at 709-729-5849, toll free at 1-888-657-0800, or email [email protected].