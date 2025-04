Provincial Student Employment offices will open across the province today for a Job Fair.

The job fair will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offers a new opportunity for students to connect directly with local employers. More than 100 employers have signed on to participate.

In addition to meeting employers, students can avail of several services to support career goals.

The event will feature a guided tour, a presentation on available services and complimentary food and drink.