Student Employment Job Fair at provincial employment centres on Wednesday

High school students are invited to drop by the Student Employment Job Fair at one of 19 Employment Centres throughout the province on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m.

High school students in the Bonavista area are also invited to attend a special pop-up session of the Student Employment Job Fair on Wednesday, June 4, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the College of the North Atlantic – Bonavista Campus.

This month’s job fair offers an opportunity for students to connect directly with local employers.

In addition to meeting employers, students can avail of services to support their career goals, including:

Resume and cover letter development

Interview preparation

Job searching and networking

Information on summer jobs

Youth entrepreneurship support

Volunteer opportunities



High school students are encouraged to attend and learn how the Employment Centres can help them plan for their future. To find an employment centre near you, call 1-800-563-6600