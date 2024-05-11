Student Aid Applications Now Being Accepted for Upcoming Academic Year

Applications are now being accepted for post-secondary students seeking student financial aid for the upcoming academic year. Both the federal and provincial governments provide student financial assistance to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. Both loans and grants are available to help students access and pay for post-secondary education. With one application, StudentAidNL will assess students for both federal and provincial financial assistance.

More information can be found online or by calling 709-729-5849 or toll-free at 1-888-657-0800, or by visiting the Student Aid office located in Coughlan College.