Strong winter storm eyes eastern Newfoundland for Sunday night into Monday

A potent winter storm will bring heavy snow and high winds to eastern Newfoundland from Sunday night into Monday afternoon. Based on current forecasts for the storm’s track, the heaviest snow and highest wind speeds will be found on the Avalon Peninsula. The snow will be heaviest from late Sunday night through midday Monday before tapering to flurries and ending Monday afternoon. Snowfall rates look to exceed 3 cm per hour at times.
The combination of high wind speeds, possibly exceeding 70 km/h at times, heavy snowfall and cold temperatures will lead to blizzard conditions Sunday night into Monday morning on the Avalon Peninsula and possibly some adjacent areas to the west.
While the current alert for the Avalon Peninsula suggests 20 to 30 cm will fall, there is the potential for higher amounts, perhaps significantly so, depending on the storm’s proximity and speed as it passes the Avalon Peninsula during the day on Monday. This detail will become more clear over the next day or two.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Avalon Peninsula and a Special Weather Statement for areas just to the west. The alerts are listed below.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday night until Monday afternoon for the following areas:
- Avalon Peninsula North
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- St. John’s and vicinity
- Avalon Peninsula Southewest
A major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. Snowfall over this area is expected to be 20 to 30 cm, with locally higher amounts possible.
Wind gusts will peak as high as 100 km/h from the northeast Sunday night and as high as 120 km/h Monday from the northwest.
Similar storms in the past have caused:
- School closures
- Disruptions to public services
- Scattered utility outages
- Disruptions and delays to road, air and maritime transportation
A Special Weather Statement is in effect from Sunday evening into Monday morning for the following areas:
- Burin Peninsula
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Terra Nova
Snow and blowing snow, along with strong winds are expected from Sunday night into Monday morning. Snowfall amounts are forecast be 10 to 20 cm at this time. Maximum wind gusts wll be 100 km/h from the northwest.
As of this update, the heaviest snowfall is expected east of Terra Nova. However, a slight shift in the storm’s track could lead to heavier snowfall farther west.
NTV is following the storm and will have updates over the weekend.