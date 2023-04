More than 150,000 federal public service workers will be on strike Wednesday.

Canada’s largest federal public-service union said Tuesday evening that workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.

The bargaining groups involve some 155,000 federal public servants, including 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers.

NTV’s Bailey Howard reports on what the impact could be in Newfoundland and Labrador.