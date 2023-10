It’s the ninth week on the picketline for the workers at Cabot Ford Lincoln in St. John’s.

On Aug. 9, the 27 automotive technicians and parts department workers walked off the job. The employer did give them an offer, which will be on the table until Jan. 1. But, for now, the strike may last longer than that date.

Striking workers continue to hold the line and told NTV News this morning they’ll do so until a new deal is reached.