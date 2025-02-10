Stormy weather prompts closures at health sites

Due to adverse weather, there are several closures and cancellations at various NL Health Services sites.

All Eastern-Urban zone community health sites and administrative buildings that do not provide a 24-hour service, with the exception of the dialysis treatment centre located at Mount Pearl Square, will be closed for the morning with an update at 12 noon. Virtual appointments will be available for the Mundy Pond Community Walk-in Clinic. Other prearranged virtual services will proceed.

In-person Doorways services in Eastern-Urban zone are unavailable for the day and will be offered virtually.

Urgent care services at Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne will be open at 10 a.m.

Patients and clients are advised to check with their health-care provider’s office to confirm that their appointment is going ahead, and reminds patients and clients that there may be delays. Individuals travelling long distances are encouraged to call ahead to make sure their appointments are not impacted by the weather.