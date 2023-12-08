Stormy morning drive across the province

It is a stormy morning along the west coast. In Corner Brook roads are snow-covered with poor visibility. Roads are snow-covered on the southwest coast and the Great Northern Peninsula with drifting snow. Travel is not recommended from St. Anthony Airport to Roddickton and Roddickton to Plum Point.

On the Baie Verte Peninsula roads are snow-covered with drifting snow. It’s bare pavement from Birchy Narrows to Bishops Falls. From Bishops Falls to Glovertown roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with drifting snow.

On the Avalon and Burin Peninsula roads are mostly bare. The exception is on the northeastern Avalon, Conception Bay, and southern Avalon where roads are snow-covered with drifting snow.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for this morning and anticipates that crossings for this evening could also be cancelled.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The departure from Goose Bay will be delayed and the Kamutik will be bypassing Rigolet on the next departure from Goose Bay.

The MV Marine Trader is stormbound in port Francois.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.