Due to severe weather, schools in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Cartwright, North West River, and Rigolet are closed for the morning with a further annoucement to follow regarding afternoon classes.

Additionally the Town Office, Arena and Landfill in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is closed for the morning.

The Digital Government and Service NL office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be closed for the morning with an update around 11:00 a.m.