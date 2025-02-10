Storm closes facilities in St. John’s, Mount Pearl, and CBS

Provincial government offices in the St. John’s metro region will be closed for the morning, except for those staff who have been advised to come in to work. An update will be provided at noon.

Due to the severe weather, all city facilities, including City Hall and recreation facilities in St. John’s, will be closed. An update will be provided at 11:30 a.m. The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will remain open, however public drop off will be closed as per its regular hours of operation.

The Weather-Related Parking Ban outside the Designated Downtown Area and Business District will be enforced starting at 7:30 a.m.

In St. John’s, waste collection scheduled for today will be postponed until tomorrow.

All facilities and recreation centres in Mount Pearl will be closed with an update at 11 a.m.

In Conception Bay South, Town Hall, Recreation Complex, CBS Arena, and Robert French Memorial Stadium will be closed for the morning with an update at 11:30 a.m.