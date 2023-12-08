Donna Evely of Heart’s Content was working with her husband delivering flyers when she bought some Scratch’N Win tickets along their route. While her husband was driving them to their next delivery location, Evely decided to scratch her tickets.

“When I looked and saw I had matched the lucky number, I scratched the prize underneath and

I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Evely said. “I said to my husband, ‘Stop the car, I

think I won $1 million!’”

Casino Multiplier is a $10 Scratch’N Win ticket with a top prize of $1 million. The game launched

in January 2023 and there are two top prizes still remaining.

Evely and her husband plan to use their prize money to visit their kids for Christmas and to

upgrade their vehicle and their motorhome. The couple is planning to go on a cruise and are

already discussing other potential trips to take after that.

Evely purchased her winning Casino Multiplier ticket at O’Brien’s Clover Farm in Cape Broyle.