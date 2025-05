Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs Sarah Stoodley will participate in a flag-raising ceremony for Provincial Francophonie Day today at 11:00 a.m.

The event, organized by the Francophone Federation of Newfoundland and Labrador, will take place in the East Block lobby of the Confederation Building.

The exterior of the Confederation Building will also be lit in blue, white, and red for Provincial Francophonie Day this evening.