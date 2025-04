Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Sarah Stoodley will make a funding announcement regarding an investment to strengthen the province’s manufacturing sector through workforce training today.

The announcement will take place today at 1:00 p.m. at the PolyUnity office in St. John’s.

Stoodley will be joined by representatives from the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Newfoundland and Labrador, Keyin College and PolyUnity.