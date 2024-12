While patrolling in the west end of St. John’s late Friday night, RNC officers observed a vehicle and noted the description of the vehicle in front of them, didn’t match the description according to the NL plate number.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the correct plate number to be that of a stolen vehicle. A 31-year-old male was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a probation order. He was released to appear in court at a later date.