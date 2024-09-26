Stolen vehicle crashes in pond in Clarke’s Beach, Bay Roberts RCMP investigates

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a truck that occurred last night in Clarke’s Beach. The stolen vehicle was recovered from a nearby body of water.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., police received a report of theft of a truck in Clarke’s Beach. The vehicle, a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen from the parking lot of the post office while the operator was inside the business.

Approximately ten minutes later, police received a report that a truck had departed the road and entered a body of water in Clarke’s Beach. An occupant of the truck swam to shore and was picked up by an unknown male operating an all-terrain vehicle. Both individuals departed prior to police arrival.

An extensive search of the area and the water was conducted with no other occupants located. The truck was recovered from the pond and was confirmed as being the stolen truck.

The investigation is continuing.

Bay Roberts RCMP is looking to identify the individual involved in the theft of the truck, as well as the ATV operator, and asks the public to check for any available surveillance footage that may assist with this investigation.