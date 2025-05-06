Stolen firearms prompt police request for assistance

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is requesting the public’s help after firearms were stolen following a break-and-enter in Torbay.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 5th, two men entered a property on Torbay Road and left the scene in the homeowner’s truck. The vehicle is described as a 2022 Ford F150, grey in colour, with the licence plate CH3-917.

Three firearms, which had been stored in a gun safe, were taken. They’re described as:

• A single barrel break-action shotgun

• A .30-06 rifle with a missing bolt (believed to be a Winchester)

• A pellet gun

The RNC advises the public to not approach the vehicle and to report any sightings, including a description of the occupants, to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information, or any video footage (CCTV or dash-cam) from the area in the lead-up to, or immediately following, the time in question to please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.