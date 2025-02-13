Stephen Hopkins charged with indecent acts while incarcerated at HMP

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged 33-year-old Stephen Hopkins in connection with indecent acts that occurred at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s.

On January 27, the RNC received a report that an inmate was performing sexual acts upon himself while among staff and other inmates.

On Wednesday Feb. 12, the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit charged 33-year-old Stephen Hopkins with three counts of performing an indecent act. Hopkins appeared in Provincial Court yesterday afternoon.