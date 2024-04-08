Steele Honda GM Chosen as Visionary of the Year; Aims to Raise $100,000 for Cancer Research 

Stefan Pike has been nominated, and has accepted, the fifth annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Visionaries of the Year challenge – a 10-week fundraising initiative to support critical research, services, and advocacy for people with blood cancers and their families.

“My goal is to raise $100,000 between March 21 and May 30,” says Pike, general manager of Steele Honda in St. John’s. “I am participating in honour of my grandfather, who passed away from blood cancer. … Since my grandfather’s passing, there has been incredible progress made in blood cancer research. I want to do my part to help support this progress.”

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada developed the Visionary of the Year challenge six years ago to help support the more than 155,000 Canadians affected by blood cancers. Since the development of the challenge, Visionaries have raised more than $2.9 million for blood cancer research and services.

Pike is an award-winning automotive General Manager with a strong background in finance, core business principles, team motivation, customer satisfaction and negotiation, all skills he will bring to his fundraising race.

Winners of the fifth annual Visionaries of the Year will be announced at a grand finale celebration on May 30.

Find out more about Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s Visionaries of the Year, donate and follow Pike’s progress at https://www.visionariesoftheyear.ca/