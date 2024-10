Patients at Carbonear General Hospital will soon see a change in food delivery.

The Steamplicity food delivery service model will be implemented at the facility.

Steamplicity provides healthy, nutritious, and balanced meals using steam pressure. Patients can select from a restaurant-style menu.

The food service is already at St. Clareā€™s Mercy Hospital, Health Sciences Centre, Janeway Childrenā€™s Health and Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. L.A. Miller Centre, and Waterford Hospital.