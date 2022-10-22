Stay tuned for popular ‘Community Crawl’ as NTV counts down to 2023

If you can’t make it to the fireworks in person, you can watch them right here on NTV.

The fun all gets underway at 10:30pm. There will be music by our friends from the Spirit of Newfoundland, with the rebroadcast of the fireworks airing at midnight.

Stay tuned to ntv.ca tomorrow evening, where you can submit a photo and ‘Happy New Year’ message, for a chance to be featured on the broadcast. Of course, just after midnight is the famous community crawl. Keep your eyes peeled to see if you can spot your hometown crawl across the screen.