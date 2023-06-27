Stats Canada to release its inflation reading today

The final phase of the Water Street Infrastructure project, currently underway at Prescott Street and Job’s Cove, is set to be completed by the second week of July. It was originally set to be completed June 30.

Base course asphalt is scheduled to be in place Thursday, June 29 with most of the concrete work completed the following day. Concrete work is weather dependent with the goal to have as much complete as possible prior to July 1. The city says access will always be maintained, including full accessibly for wheelchair, strollers, etc.

The contractor will not be on site during the Canada Day long weekend. They will return to site July 4 to complete the remaining concrete, landscaping and road work, finishing with the surface course asphalt during the first and second weeks of July.

The road closure at Duckworth Street and Prescott Street will remain in place until the surface course asphalt is placed, with traffic able to proceed along Water Street to Harbour Drive. Current barricades on Water Street at Prescott Street will remain in place for the duration of the Pedestrian Mall.

According to the City of St. John’s, the final days of work are not expected to impact business access or the Pedestrian Mall.