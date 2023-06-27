News

Stats Canada to release its inflation reading today

By Web Team
Published on June 27, 2023 at 9:55 am

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its inflation reading for May today. According to CTV News, the federal agency’s consumer price index report is anticipated to show Canada’s inflation rate fell last month. RBC is forecasting the annual inflation rate slowed to 3.6 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent in April. The Bank of Canada will closely following today’s report, as it gears up for its July 12th interest rate decision.

