Statistics Canada to release September jobs data this morning

Posted: October 6, 2023 10:38 am
By Web Team


Canadians will get an updated picture of the jobs market when Statistics Canada releases its Labour Force Survey for September later this morning. The jobs market surprised to the upside in August as employers added 40,000 positions in the month, double the consensus expectation among economists. The jobless held steady at 5.5 per cent, ending a three-month streak of rising unemployment.

