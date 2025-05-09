State of emergency and evacuation order lifted after Adam’s Cove wildfire

The province is advising residents of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and Western Bay that the evacuation order and State of Emergency is lifted effective immediately.

All residents are permitted to return to their properties via established checkpoints.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when returning to their properties, and to follow guidance provided by local emergency responders services, as there may be hazards in the area.

Route 70 through Adam’s Cove will remain closed for non-residents. Non-residents are asked to stay away from the area to allow for residents to return to their properties in a safe and orderly manner.

The Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross have established the Salem Community Hall in Small Point as the main contact point to support those who have been evacuated.

If you are experiencing fear, anxiety or a mental health crisis, and need support or health information, in-person supports are available on-site at Salem Community Hall or call 811. If you are feeling anxious and alone, call the Lifewise Provincial Warm Line at 1-855-753-2560, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. AST and 10:00 a.m. – midnight NST, to speak with a trained peer support worker who is there and ready to listen. You can also visit Bridge the Gapp to access age-appropriate programs and services that are available locally, confidential, and free.

Those requiring further assistance or information, please call:

709-729-0921 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

709-636-8045 after hours

The Provincial Government thanks all those involved for their dedicated efforts, cooperation, and resilience during this challenging time.

Please continue to follow official channels for the latest information.

Fire Safety

While there is no province-wide fire ban currently in place, the Fire Commissioner of Newfoundland and Labrador strongly recommends that municipalities, organizations and individuals refrain from any open fires or discharge of fireworks, given the current impacted communities and the early start of the wildfire season.

Water

If a fire or wildfire has occurred close to your well or property, it may impact well water. Please click here for more information on wildfires and wells, or contact the Department of Environment and Climate Change at [email protected].

Health Services

The Western Bay Medical Clinic has reopened.