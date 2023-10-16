Standing water on the roads and several ferry delays

It’s a stormy day across the Island portion of the province.

Roads across the Avalon, central, and southwest coast are wet with standing water. There are some fog patches in parts of central Newfoundland. The fog, combined with rain is causing reduced visibility.

Reduce your speed and hydroplaning is possible this morning.

Roads are dry in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning.

The M.V. Legionnaire is on a one-vessel schedule on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove run. MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The MV Marine Eagle is stormbound in Gaultois. Finally, the MV Challenge One is out of service due to high winds and sea conditions.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.