Staffing shortage causing disruption of services at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

There will be some changes to services the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre over the next few days due to staffing challenges.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says virtual emergency services will be available from Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 a.m. to Friday, August 25 at 4:00 p.m.

The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

Emergency services will be unavailable from Friday, August 25 at 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 a.m.

During this time, patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency department.

Urgent care services will be available on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.