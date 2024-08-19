St. Philips restaurant damaged by late-night fire

For the second time in just over a week a popular local restaurant has been damaged by fire.

Firefighters with the Portugal Cove – St. Philips Volunteer Fire Department (PCSPVFD) were called to By The Beach Restaurant and Take-Out at about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday night. Fred Hollett, Chief of PCSPVFD, said there was initially some confusion surrounding what was ablaze, but when crews arrived on scene they discovered a dumpster fire that had spread to the exterior of the restaurant.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire before it could spread inside the building, and spent close to an hour cutting through the exterior wall to ensure no hot spots remained. Hollett stated that while there was no fire extension into the interior, the business did sustain smoke damage.

The fire comes a week after a fire in Petty Harbour damaged Chafe’s Landing, another popular establishment, forcing its closure for the season. No connection between the two incidents has been made.

It is unknown at this time how the St. Philips business will be affected. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire caused moderate damage to By The Beach Restaurant and Take-Out late Sunday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)