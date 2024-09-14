St. John’s Ward 3 byelection set for Nov. 5

The City of St. John’s will hold a byelection on Nov. 5 to fill the vacant seat in Ward 3. The byelection is needed after the resignation of former Ward 3 Councillor Jamie Korab, who jumped to provincial politics as the new MHA for Waterford Valley. Under the City of St. John’s’ Municipal Elections Act, a by-election must be held within three months of the vacancy. The nomination of candidates will take place between Oct. 1-8. Nominations are open to Canadian citizens, 18 years of age or older, who have lived in Ward 3 for at least 30 days immediately preceding election day.

The city will once again be using a vote-by-mail system. Residents of Ward 3 are encouraged to check the voters list to ensure they receive their vote-by-mail kit.