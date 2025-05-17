St. John’s Victoria Day closures

On Monday, city offices in St. John’s will be closed for the Victoria Day holiday.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday. The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed to commercial and residential users on May 19.

Public washrooms will remain open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Street cleaning operations will take place as scheduled on Monday. Vehicles that are not removed during street cleaning will be ticketed.

All city paid parking by-laws are still in effect; however, paid parking will not be enforced as Monday is a Shops Closing Holiday.