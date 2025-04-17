St. John’s to host open house for Municipal Awareness Week

In celebration of Municipal Awareness Week, the City of St. John’s will host a Municipal Open House on Sunday, May 4.

This event provides an opportunity to visit some of the City’s municipal buildings and get the inside scoop on how the city operates.

This event is free and family friendly.

Robin Hood Bay, City Hall, Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Adoption Centre, and the City Archives will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Following the site visits, participating community centres will host family friendly fun from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. The City will be offering games in the gym, outdoor play, arts and crafts, a sensory area and refreshments at Kenmout Terrace Community Centre, Kilbride Lions Community Centre, and Southlands Community Centre.