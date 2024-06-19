St. John’s to host International Soccer Event

The City of St. John’s has partnered with the Provincial government and Celebrate NL to host the first soccer match of the International Summer Series between the Halifax Wanderers and the Ipswich Town FC.

The soccer match will take place at King George V Park on Sunday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m.

The International Summer Series is a club-friendly soccer series where the U21 Halifax Wanderers take on professional teams from overseas. The series will take place in five cities across Atlantic Canada in July, with at least one match in each Atlantic province.

This marks the first time the Wanderers have visited the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $10 to $20.