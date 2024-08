The City of St. John’s has been selected to host the 2025 Toyota National Championships. The matches will take place at King George V Park in St. John’s.

Canada Soccer’s 2025 Toyota National Championships brings together the best amateur clubs across the country.

The Championships are slated to take place on the week leading into Thanksgiving Day 2025, this will mark the first time since 2019 that Canada Soccer’s premier amateur competition is hosted in St. John’s.