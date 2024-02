The SPCA in St. John’s was recently approved by council to build a new facility on East White Hills Rd. The organization has been fundraising for the new facility through their ‘Way Home Campaign‘ which will allow more space for more animals.

The SPCA’s website says they have so far raised over $3.6 million – getting closer to their goal of $6.9 million.

More information on the campaign visit: https://www.thewayhomespca.ca/