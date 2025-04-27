St. John’s seeks feedback on University Area and Cowan Heights neighbourhood plan

The City of St. John’s is inviting residents and businesses to provide feedback on the initial recommendations for new neighbourhood plans for the University Area and Cowan Heights.

Initial recommendations address the mix of land uses, height and density of development, transportation, open spaces, and protection of natural and cultural heritage features.

The opportunity is open to all residents and businesses, with a focus on those living and working in the University Area and Cowan Heights.

Several open houses have been scheduled for residents. More details are available on Engage St. John’s.