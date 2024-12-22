St. John’s seeking Senior Advisory Committee member

The City of St. John’s is seeking expressions of interest from a public representative to serve on the Seniors Advisory Committee.

The Seniors Advisory Committee provides information and advice to Council on matters related to seniors that intersect with City policies and programs. Items are referred to the Committee by other committees of Council, or as initiated by the committee.

Those interested in applying can fill out an online application form. The deadline for submission of applications is Sunday, January 12th, 2025.