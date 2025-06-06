St. John’s seeking input on Downtown plan

The City of St. John’s is inviting residents, businesses, and interested parties to an Open House on June 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at City Hall to provide feedback on several initiatives to plan the future for the downtown area.

The focus of the event will be to provide feedback on Downtown Forward, a new Neighbourhood Plan.

It is aligned with the City’s Envision Municipal Plan and Strategic Plan, the plan was developed following public engagement.

The plan includes themes such as a new pre-application process and updated design guidelines to clarify expectations and improve developer collaboration. It also includes targeted studies and strategies to help attract new retail, office, and commercial uses and address gaps, new investments in George Street, potential marketplaces, and placemaking initiatives, improving transportation and mobility, and exploring gateway features and enhanced branding for the downtown.

Residents and interested parties can also provide feedback on the plan online at EngageStJohns.ca, by email at [email protected] or by dialling 311 and asking to speak to a member of the project team.

Feedback will be collected until Friday, June 20.