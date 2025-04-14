St. John’s seeking inclusion advisory committee members

The City of St. John’s is seeking applications from individuals representing organizations or individuals that support persons facing barriers to participation in the community in the sectors of 2SLGBTQIA+, Physical and Neurological Disabilities, and Mental Health.

The Inclusion Advisory Committee provides information and advice to the Committee of the Whole on matters of inclusion and accessibility as they relate to City programs, policies, and services, as referred to it by committees of Council, or as initiated by the Advisory Committee itself.

There is an online application form to fill out. The deadline for submission of applications is May 25.