St. John’s seeking feedback on Draft Heritage Strategic Plan

The City of St. John’s is inviting residents and businesses to share thoughts on the draft Heritage Strategic Plan which outlines how historic resources will be managed and protected from 2025 to 2035.

St. John’s has not previously had a single document that sets out a long-term vision, goals, and actions for protecting and promoting heritage. The Heritage Strategic Plan expands the City’s approach beyond built heritage to also recognize and celebrate natural, cultural, and intangible heritage.

There are several ways to participate including online, via email, in person, or by calling 311.

Feedback will be collected until Friday, July 4 and this is the final stage of engagement following extensive consultation in 2023.