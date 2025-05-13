St. John’s reopens  Re-Leaf Voucher program

The City of St. John’s has opened the Residential Re-Leaf program, where St. John’s residents can apply for a $200 voucher towards the purchase of a tree to plant on their property. There are 175 vouchers available.

Applications can be submitted directly by filling out an online form. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 23. Eligible applications will be entered into a random draw. Successful applicants will receive their voucher by mail in late June.

The Residential Re-Leaf program aims to expand St. John’s urban forest by encouraging property owners to plant trees on their property.

More than 700 vouchers have been distributed since 2019.