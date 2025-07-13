St. John’s reminding property owners about appeal deadline

Property owners in the City of St. John’s are reminded that the 2026 Property Assessment Notices were mailed in May. Those who have not yet received their assessment notice should contact the Assessment Division.

Those who disagree with their property’s assessed value can use the formal appeal process available through the Assessment Review Court. The appeal deadline is August 8, and appeals cannot be accepted after this date.

Prior to submitting an appeal, property owners are encouraged to contact city staff to discuss any questions or concerns.