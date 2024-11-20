St. John’s Releases Resident Satisfaction Survey Results

The City of St. John’s presented findings of the 2024 Resident Satisfaction Survey at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday.

Most residents rated their overall satisfaction with the programs and services provided by the City high at 73 percent. That number was a four percent decrease from 2022. The decrease was attributed mainly to concerns around cost of living, crime and public safety. Issues such as public transit and housing were also cited.

The top community issue is affordable housing.

Most residents also felt a sense of belonging and felt that the city is on the right track.

In the survey, 81 percent of residents expressed some level of trust in the City, which has been relatively consistent over the past three surveys.

Residents are generally pleased with digital service and agree that City staff are courteous, helpful, and knowledgeable.