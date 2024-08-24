St. John’s releases feedback received on Slipway in Quidi Vidi

The City of St. John’s has released a report summarizing findings from public engagement regarding water access and the wooden slipway in Quidi Vidi.

Respondents were interested in the desire to retain a slipway in Quidi Vidi with a preference for something wooden, similar to what currently exists. The slipway is also an indicator of the fishing village and its history and is a spot for tourists.

People who live in Quidi Vidi feel development decisions over the years have eroded the fishing community and they are frustrated with the potential loss of the slipway. The slipway is used for boat storage, launch, and tie-up.

Comments also included an improvement to the access to allow better launching options.

The current slipway has reached the end of its lifecycle and is no longer safe to use.