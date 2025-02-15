St. John’s releases feedback on University Area and Cowan Heights Neighbourhood plans

St. John’s released findings from public engagement, which took place in November and December of 2024, on the development of plans for both the University Area and Cowan Heights neighbourhoods.

The plans set out objectives and policies for land use mix, height and densities for new development, transportation, open space and protection of natural and cultural heritage features.

Housing needs are growing in the University area neighbourhood. Top amenities included parks, trails, and recreation. Traffic and parking issues highlight the need for improved transit, snow clearing, safer crossings, and expanded active transportation paths. Finally, there was support for increased density along Elizabeth Avenue and Freshwater Road, with added services, parks, and grocery access.

Cowan Heights recommendations included making parks and trails the heart of the neighbourhood, enhancing safety and access for walking and wheeling is a priority, safety and support for increased density and mixed-use development near the Village Shopping Centre, with a focus on walkability and maintaining area character.