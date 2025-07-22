St. John’s Regional Fire Department concerned over recent number of fire calls

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors that there is currently a Provincial Fire Ban in place.

Despite the ban, the department has responded to 14 brush fires, six of which were illegal backyard/campfires since Friday.

The ban means no open fires permitted, including those with a permit. Outdoor wood-burning appliances are permitted, and only propane appliances and charcoal/propane BBQs are allowed.

The department says this is unacceptable and deeply concerning, given the current province-wide fire ban has been in place since July 11 and the multiple wildfires burning across the province.

Anyone who witnesses unauthorized burning activity should call Access St. John’s by calling 311 or (709) 754-CITY (2489). If the fire you are reporting poses an immediate safety concern, call 911 immediately.