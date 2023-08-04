St. John’s Regional Fire Department announces seven-day fire ban for region

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department says a fire ban is now in effect in St. John’s, Mount Pearl, and Paradise.

The fire ban will remain in effect for a minimum of seven days, with an update to be provided on Friday, Aug. 11. The ban includes backyard firepits, chimineas, charcoal BBQs and open fires. Propane firepits and BBQs are permitted.

The fire department is asking people to be fire safe when using propane firepits and barbecues, to keep a hose or fire extinguisher handy and follow manufacturer’s requirements regarding clearances from combustible materials.

The SJRFD will monitor this situation closely over the next week and will update residents of any changes to the ban.