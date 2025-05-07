St. John’s reduces parklet fees

To support the Parklet Program, the City of St. John’s is reducing fees for the program to help local restaurants and small businesses.

Council has eliminated the portion of fees previously charged to recoup lost parking revenue for parklets located on City-owned land, such as sidewalks or on-street parking spaces. Previously, a typical parklet installed in a metered parking space was charged a lease rate of $27.50 per square foot per year, based on lost parking revenue. Under the new structure, that fee has been reduced to $2.50 per square foot per year.

A parklet is a seasonal patio or outdoor seating area, often located on sidewalks or parking spaces, that provides businesses with additional outdoor service space.

The estimated cost of this change to the City is approximately $90,000.