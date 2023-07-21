St. John’s Pride Parade set for this Sunday

The 2023 St. John’s Pride Parade is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in front of St. John’s City Hall. Hundreds are expected to march together and show support for the 2SLGBTQIAA+ community throughout St. John’s, the Northeast Avalon, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The parade includes a sensory-safe zone on Duckworth Street between Church Hill and Cathedral Street. A Bus Ride Along has been arranged by Bursey’s Bussing which will follow walkers along the parade procession to ensure everyone can take part in this year’s St. John’s Pride Parade.
When the parade finishes at Bannerman Park, the party is just getting started. Family-friendly fun is scheduled at the annual Pride in the Park featuring musical performances, drag story time, drag artists, games, bubbles, and so much more.
NTV News will be there.