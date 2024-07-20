St. John’s Pride Parade Road Closures

The 2024 St. John’s Pride Parade will take place on Sunday. The parade will begin on New Gower Street, and travel East on Duckworth Street, before turning up Cavendish Square, onto Military Road, and ending in Bannerman Park.

The parade starts at noon, while closures will begin at 9:00 am and remain closed until the parade passes. Flag persons will be on-site to complete the closure, and motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

There will be road closures on portions of New Gower Street, Duckworth Street, Cavendish Square, Military Road, and Bannerman Road. Parking is limited for the event.