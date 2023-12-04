St. John’s parking ban is in effect

The annual City of St. John’s parking ban began on Friday and runs until March 31. The ban is in effect daily from 12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. regardless of weather or street conditions. No parking snow routes where parking is prohibited 24-hours a day are now marked with signs. The downtown business district parking ban will begin on Jan. 3, running until April 5. On street parking is permitted on streets in designated downtown areas, unless snow removal is scheduled – in that case, signs will be placed in snowbanks on the day of removal to give residents a heads up of the snow clearing. You can also sign up for e-updates through the City of St. John’s website.