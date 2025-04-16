St. John’s orders residents out of Cochrane Pond Park because of safety concerns

The City of St. John’s has issued a 48-hour vacancy notice to occupants of Cochrane Pond Park because of safety concerns.
Post Views: 58
You Might also like
-
Cocaine getting more pure and deadly, victims getting younger, police warnBy Rosie Mullaley — April 16, 2025
Police are sounding the alarm about rising numbers of drug overdose deaths in the province,…Post Views: 39
-
NLMA and Nurses’ Union cancel joint press conference on gynecology at Janeway; nurses accuse health authority of ‘mixed messages’By Bailey Howard — April 16, 2025
The organizations representing doctors and nurses and called a joint news conference Wednesday to raise…Post Views: 29
-
Seniors’ Advocate calls for more help for safety retrofits so people can age at homeBy Jodi Cooke — April 16, 2025
With a rapidly aging population in the province, the Seniors’ Advocate is calling for more…Post Views: 30